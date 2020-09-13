Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medevac Hoist Training

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Gresso 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct medevac hoist training

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 23:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766914
    VIRIN: 200913-A-YO005-850
    Filename: DOD_107986389
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medevac Hoist Training, by SSG Michael Gresso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medevac Training
    Hoist Training
    1-168th GSAB

