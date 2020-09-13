1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct medevac hoist training
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 23:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766914
|VIRIN:
|200913-A-YO005-850
|Filename:
|DOD_107986389
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
This work, Medevac Hoist Training, by SSG Michael Gresso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
