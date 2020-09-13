Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ombudsman 50th Anniversary from NRSE RCC JAX

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amy M Taylor 

    Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command

    NRSE RCC JAX Ombudsman and NRSE RCC JAX Warrior and Family Support Program Specialist give interview on the importance and role of the Navy Ombudsman Program that is celebrating 50 years of service.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 22:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766913
    VIRIN: 200817-N-WV703-1001
    Filename: DOD_107986376
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ombudsman 50th Anniversary from NRSE RCC JAX, by PO1 Amy M Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NRSE RCC JAX
    Navy Omudsman

