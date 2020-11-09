Members of the 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron perform simulated patient care scenarios aboard a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Orangeburg, SC, September 11, 2020 in support of Exercise Swamp Fox. Swamp Fox, an Air Force Reserve Command exercise led by the 315th Contingency Response Flight, trained Airmen in establishing initial capabilities at austere airfields. Swamp Fox comprised experienced operations and airlift personnel to coordinate and control air mobility assets. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 22:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766910
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-HN110-5005
|Filename:
|DOD_107986358
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|ORANGEBURG, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Swamp Fox 2020, by SSgt Rachel Pye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT