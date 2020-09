Swamp Fox 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron perform simulated patient care scenarios aboard a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Orangeburg, SC, September 11, 2020 in support of Exercise Swamp Fox. Swamp Fox, an Air Force Reserve Command exercise led by the 315th Contingency Response Flight, trained Airmen in establishing initial capabilities at austere airfields. Swamp Fox comprised experienced operations and airlift personnel to coordinate and control air mobility assets. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye)