    142nd Wing Supports OPLAN Smokey / B-Roll and Interviews

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    Footage of Oregon Air National guardsmen leaving Portland Air National Guard Base (PANG) to respond to local fires; Additional footage of the emergency operations center on PANG. Interviews include MSgt. Haina Searls, a fire team leader and deploying guardsman, and Lt. Col. Anthony Victoria, the 142nd Wing Mission Support Group Deputy Commander, and current Director of Emergency Operations (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 19:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766902
    VIRIN: 200913-Z-WT152-3001
    Filename: DOD_107986234
    Length: 00:06:39
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Wing Supports OPLAN Smokey / B-Roll and Interviews, by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Oregon
    Air Combat Command
    Firefighter
    ANG
    riverside
    F-15 Eagle
    Troop
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Exercise
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    F-15C
    PANG
    Portland Air National Guard
    F-15D
    142nd Wing
    142WG
    riverside fire
    beachie creek fire
    beachie creek
    lionshead fire
    holiday farm fire

