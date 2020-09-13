Footage of Oregon Air National guardsmen leaving Portland Air National Guard Base (PANG) to respond to local fires; Additional footage of the emergency operations center on PANG. Interviews include MSgt. Haina Searls, a fire team leader and deploying guardsman, and Lt. Col. Anthony Victoria, the 142nd Wing Mission Support Group Deputy Commander, and current Director of Emergency Operations (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 19:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766902
|VIRIN:
|200913-Z-WT152-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_107986234
|Length:
|00:06:39
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 142nd Wing Supports OPLAN Smokey / B-Roll and Interviews, by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT