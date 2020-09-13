Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sailboat off Key West, Florida

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    B-roll of Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Johnson, a rescue swimmer from Air Station Miami and Petty Officer First Class John Cathy, a machinery technician from the Cutter Raymond Evans, discuss their experiences with the rescue of 2 people from the sailboat Preston Point, Sept. 13, 2020. The two survivors are reported in good health.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 19:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766901
    VIRIN: 200913-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_107986232
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from sailboat off Key West, Florida, by PO2 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    coast guard
    air station miami
    cutter Raymond evans
    tropical storm sally

