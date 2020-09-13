B-roll of Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Johnson, a rescue swimmer from Air Station Miami and Petty Officer First Class John Cathy, a machinery technician from the Cutter Raymond Evans, discuss their experiences with the rescue of 2 people from the sailboat Preston Point, Sept. 13, 2020. The two survivors are reported in good health.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 19:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766901
|VIRIN:
|200913-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107986232
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from sailboat off Key West, Florida, by PO2 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
