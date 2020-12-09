Maj. Blake Bingham, task force commander, and Capt. Mark Hruza, company commander for the 116th Engineer Company, discuss the ongoing operations to help the northern Utah communities with clean up efforts Sept. 12, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah.
Members of the Utah National Guard assist local communities in collecting and transporting debris to municipal landfills, September 12, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. Areas around northern Utah experience a significant wind event, with winds over 100 mph in some areas, resulting in severe damage to property. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. John Winn)
This work, Utah National Guard helps local communities clean up after hurricane force wind storm, by MSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
