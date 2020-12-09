Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard helps local communities clean up after hurricane force wind storm

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. John Winn 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Blake Bingham, task force commander, and Capt. Mark Hruza, company commander for the 116th Engineer Company, discuss the ongoing operations to help the northern Utah communities with clean up efforts Sept. 12, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah.

    Members of the Utah National Guard assist local communities in collecting and transporting debris to municipal landfills, September 12, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. Areas around northern Utah experience a significant wind event, with winds over 100 mph in some areas, resulting in severe damage to property. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. John Winn)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 18:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766899
    VIRIN: 200912-Z-KV728-1001
    Filename: DOD_107986184
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard helps local communities clean up after hurricane force wind storm, by MSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

