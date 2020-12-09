Utah National Guard helps local communities clean up after hurricane force wind storm

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Utah National Guard assist local communities in collecting and transporting debris to municipal landfills, September 13, 2020 in Farmington, Utah. Areas around northern Utah experience a significant wind event, with winds over 100 mph in some areas, resulting in severe damage to property. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. John Winn)