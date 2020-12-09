Utah National Guard helps local communities clean up after hurricane force wind storm

Members of the Utah National Guard assist local communities in collecting and transporting debris to municipal landfills, September 13, 2020 in Farmington, Utah. Areas around northern Utah experience a significant wind event, with winds over 100 mph in some areas, resulting in severe damage to property. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. John Winn)
|09.12.2020
|09.13.2020 18:16
|B-Roll
|766896
|200912-Z-KV728-1000
|DOD_107986129
|00:06:52
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
