    La Crosse River at Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This short video, taken Sept. 13, 2020, shows the La Crosse River as it flows through the Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Fort McCoy’s western side, in an area near the cantonment area and nested in between other training areas, is the Pine View Recreation Area. It includes Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. The recreation area covers hundreds of acres. The La Crosse River runs next to Pine View Campground and offers trout fishing opportunities as well as hiking possibilities along the river. People can learn more about the recreation area and all it has to offer the public by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766895
    VIRIN: 200913-A-OK556-489
    Filename: DOD_107985449
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La Crosse River at Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Recreation Area
    La Crosse River

