    Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Paulette

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    09.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    An aircrew of Hurricane Hunters from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., flew a mission into Hurricane Paulette from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands Sept. 12, 2020. The 53rd WRS collects data for the National Hurricane Center in order to create more accurate forecast models. (Courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766891
    VIRIN: 200913-F-F3652-1001
    Filename: DOD_107985809
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: VI
    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    Bermuda
    AFRC
    53rd WRS
    weather reconnaissance
    403rd Wing
    ReserveReady
    Hurricane Paulette

