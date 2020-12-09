An aircrew of Hurricane Hunters from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., flew a mission into Hurricane Paulette from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands Sept. 12, 2020. The 53rd WRS collects data for the National Hurricane Center in order to create more accurate forecast models. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766891
|VIRIN:
|200913-F-F3652-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107985809
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|VI
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Paulette, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT