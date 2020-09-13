Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 National Best Warrior Competition - ACFT - B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Spc. Jovi Prevot 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    B-Roll - Competitors participate in an Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the National Guard 2020 National Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss., Sept., 13, 2020.

    Footage provided by the 102nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Video by Spc. Jovi Prevot

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766890
    VIRIN: 200913-Z-IX958-0195
    Filename: DOD_107985798
    Length: 00:08:43
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 National Best Warrior Competition - ACFT - B-Roll, by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Shelby
    army
    national guard
    Army National Guard
    Mississippi National Guard
    National Best Warrior Competition
    Camp McCain
    #NBWC20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT