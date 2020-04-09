The Commanding General of the 36th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Patrick Hamilton, gives the first of many Arrowhead Reports on the state of mobilization of the Division's Headquarters element.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 09:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766885
|VIRIN:
|200904-A-OE086-442
|Filename:
|DOD_107985342
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|TX, US
This work, MG Hamilton interview, Pre deployment readiness, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
