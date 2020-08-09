The Commanding General of the 36th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Patrick Hamilton, gives the second Arrowhead Report on the build up for the mobilization of the Division's Headquarters element.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 09:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766882
|VIRIN:
|200908-A-OE086-745
|Filename:
|DOD_107985331
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MG Hamilton interview, Building for deployment, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
