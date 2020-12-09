This is the submission video for the Building Virulent Rating System, idea submitted by Temis Guzeman of the 134th Air Refueling Wing fire department.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 10:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766882
|VIRIN:
|200912-Z-GX596-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107985365
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Building Virulent Rating System: Spark Tank 2021 Submission, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
