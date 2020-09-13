Noble Partner 20: Urban Ops Non-Narrative

Soldiers from the United Kingdom's 28th Squadron, 10th Queen's Own Gurkha Logistics, U.S. Army's 709th Military Police Battalion, and Georgian Defense Force Soldiers assigned to 4th Mechanized Infantry Brigade move a detainee to the transport location during an urban operations training scenario during Noble Partner 20 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sept. 13, 2020. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe which enhances Georgian regional ally, partner and U.S. forces readiness and interoperability in support of regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeron Walker)
|09.13.2020
09.13.2020
|Package
|766881
|200913-A-OD941-002
|DOD_107985327
|00:02:12
VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, US
|7
|1
|1
|0
