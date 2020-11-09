Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    67th Aerial Port Performs Leadership Training at Camp Williams

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Phillip Cowen 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 67th Aerial Port Squadron hone their leadership skills at the Leadership Reaction Course Sept. 11, 2020, Camp Williams, Utah. Leadership wanted a fun, team-building experience to help build camaraderie among the squadron members. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Phil Cowen)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 09:54
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th Aerial Port Performs Leadership Training at Camp Williams, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Williams
    419 Fighter Wing
    67th Aerial Port

