Airmen from the 67th Aerial Port Squadron hone their leadership skills at the Leadership Reaction Course Sept. 11, 2020, Camp Williams, Utah. Leadership wanted a fun, team-building experience to help build camaraderie among the squadron members. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Phil Cowen)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 09:54
|Location:
|US
This work, 67th Aerial Port Performs Leadership Training at Camp Williams, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
