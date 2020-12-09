Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC Feature: Personnelist, TSgt Alyssa Farren

    MA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Junhao Yu 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    AFSC video feature on base personnelist TSgt Alyssa Farren talking about her daily tasks and her experience of the military in general.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 09:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766879
    VIRIN: 200912-F-WU509-054
    Filename: DOD_107985298
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC Feature: Personnelist, TSgt Alyssa Farren, by SrA Junhao Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    102nd Intelligence Wing
    Otis Air National Guard Base
    Personnelist
    AFSC
    102nd IW

