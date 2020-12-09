AFSC video feature on base personnelist TSgt Alyssa Farren talking about her daily tasks and her experience of the military in general.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 09:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766879
|VIRIN:
|200912-F-WU509-054
|Filename:
|DOD_107985298
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFSC Feature: Personnelist, TSgt Alyssa Farren, by SrA Junhao Yu, identified by DVIDS
