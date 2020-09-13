Noble Partner 20 Urban Operations: B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the United Kingdom's 28th Squadron, 10th Queen's Own Gurkha Logistics Regiment and the Georgian Defense Force assigned to 4th Mechanized Infantry Brigade move a detainee to the transport location during an urban operations training scenario during Noble Partner 20 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sept. 13, 2020. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise between the Georgian Defense Forces(GDF) and U.S Army-Europe which enhances Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces readiness and interoperability to support regional stability. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker)