    Noble Partner 20 Urban Operations: B-Roll

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker 

    Georgia National Guard

    Soldiers from the United Kingdom's 28th Squadron, 10th Queen's Own Gurkha Logistics Regiment and the Georgian Defense Force assigned to 4th Mechanized Infantry Brigade move a detainee to the transport location during an urban operations training scenario during Noble Partner 20 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sept. 13, 2020. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise between the Georgian Defense Forces(GDF) and U.S Army-Europe which enhances Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces readiness and interoperability to support regional stability. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 10:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766876
    VIRIN: 200913-A-OD941-001
    Filename: DOD_107985222
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Partner 20 Urban Operations: B-Roll, by SGT Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    BBC
    State Partnership Program
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Georgia Air National Guard
    EUCOM
    1st Battalion
    USArmy
    Overseas Deployment
    78th Troop Command
    NoblePartner
    Noble Partner 20
    177th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Georgia MOD
    Overses Training Excersice
    British Ministry of Defense
    The Queen's Own Gurkha Logistical Regiment Squadron

