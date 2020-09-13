Noble Partner 20 Urban Operations: B-Roll

Soldiers from the United Kingdom's 28th Squadron, 10th Queen's Own Gurkha Logistics Regiment and the Georgian Defense Force assigned to 4th Mechanized Infantry Brigade move a detainee to the transport location during an urban operations training scenario during Noble Partner 20 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sept. 13, 2020. Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise between the Georgian Defense Forces(GDF) and U.S Army-Europe which enhances Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces readiness and interoperability to support regional stability. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker)
