Task Force Spartans' 2nd BCT, 1st Armored Division Sends Bradley's to Support CJTF-OIR

Soldiers assigned to Task Force Spartan Shield load M2 Bradley Fighting vehicle to go to Syria to provide additional protection and freedom of movement for Coalition forces operating in northeastern Syria.
|09.18.2020
|09.23.2020 09:56
|B-Roll
|766875
|200918-A-ZS194-971
|DOD_107985317
|00:00:57
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
