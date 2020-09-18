Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartans' 2nd BCT, 1st Armored Division Sends Bradley's to Support CJTF-OIR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.18.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    Soldiers assigned to Task Force Spartan Shield load M2 Bradley Fighting vehicle to go to Syria to provide additional protection and freedom of movement for Coalition forces operating in northeastern Syria.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 09:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766875
    VIRIN: 200918-A-ZS194-971
    Filename: DOD_107985317
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartans' 2nd BCT, 1st Armored Division Sends Bradley's to Support CJTF-OIR, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    U.S. Army

