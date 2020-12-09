3rd Regiment Cavalry "Go for the Teeth!"

3rd Cavalry Regiment 1st squadron also known as the Tiger squadron, conducts a live fire exercise in Fort Hood Texas.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 08:09
|Category:
|Video ID:
|766872
|VIRIN:
|200912-A-MC340-952
|Filename:
|DOD_107985095
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
