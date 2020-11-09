Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE provides critically needed temporary power following Laura

    CAMERON, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors at the request of FEMA installed a generator at a Cameron Parish ambulance station Saturday, Sept. 12. The station had been without power since Hurricane Laura hit the Louisiana southwest coast Aug. 27. The USACE temporary power mission provides generators for life-saving facilities (911 centers, police, fire stations, and medical facilities), life sustaining facilities (water and wastewater treatment and pumping facilities) and other municipal facilities to reinstitute local command and control and post-event recovery. USACE has installed more than 75 generators in southwest Louisiana.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766866
    VIRIN: 200911-A-VX653-885
    Filename: DOD_107985051
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CAMERON, LA, US 
    TAGS

    hurricane
    Louisiana
    recovery
    USACE
    FEMA
    response
    generators
    disaster
    Cameron
    laura
    temporary power

