U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors at the request of FEMA installed a generator at a Cameron Parish ambulance station Saturday, Sept. 12. The station had been without power since Hurricane Laura hit the Louisiana southwest coast Aug. 27. The USACE temporary power mission provides generators for life-saving facilities (911 centers, police, fire stations, and medical facilities), life sustaining facilities (water and wastewater treatment and pumping facilities) and other municipal facilities to reinstitute local command and control and post-event recovery. USACE has installed more than 75 generators in southwest Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766866
|VIRIN:
|200911-A-VX653-885
|Filename:
|DOD_107985051
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|CAMERON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USACE provides critically needed temporary power following Laura, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
