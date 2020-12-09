Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pre-deployment M9 Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Spc. Jabari Clyburn 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    824th Quartermaster CO, Lawrence Kansas pre-deployment range validation

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.12.2020 18:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766864
    VIRIN: 200912-A-rr175-001
    Filename: DOD_107985029
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-deployment M9 Range, by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    #M9
    #Fuel
    #predeployment
    #petroleum
    #mobilization
    #readiness
    Kansas
    #319th MPAD
    #lawrence kansas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT