Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper hosted Isreali Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper hosted Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz at the Pentagon, Sept. 22, 2020. The two leaders shared views about security challenges and reaffirmed their defense relationship. They also agreed that Israel’s normalization of relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain represents an historic opportunity to strengthen regional security. (DOD video by Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan C. Overbay)