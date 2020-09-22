Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper hosted Isreali Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. Dylan Overbay 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper hosted Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz at the Pentagon, Sept. 22, 2020. The two leaders shared views about security challenges and reaffirmed their defense relationship. They also agreed that Israel’s normalization of relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain represents an historic opportunity to strengthen regional security. (DOD video by Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan C. Overbay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 09:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766863
    VIRIN: 200922-M-JH334-030
    Filename: DOD_107985250
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper hosted Isreali Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz, by Sgt Dylan Overbay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DOD
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    SecDef
    Washington D.C.
    Isreal
    Mark T Esper
    Esper
    Isreali Defense Minister
    Benjamin Gantz
    Abraham Accords

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT