Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper hosted Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz at the Pentagon, Sept. 22, 2020. The two leaders shared views about security challenges and reaffirmed their defense relationship. They also agreed that Israel’s normalization of relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain represents an historic opportunity to strengthen regional security. (DOD video by Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan C. Overbay)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 09:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766863
|VIRIN:
|200922-M-JH334-030
|Filename:
|DOD_107985250
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper hosted Isreali Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz, by Sgt Dylan Overbay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT