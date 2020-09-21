Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Astral Knight 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Astral Knight 2020 is an Integrated Air and Missile Defense exercise that enhances regional security with our NATO partners. Through Joint All Domain Command and Control we continue to deter, defend, and win the conflict, while remaining agile in a dynamic security environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 08:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766862
    VIRIN: 200921-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_107985238
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: BRANDON, GB 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 2020, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    U.S.
    Europe
    Forces
    RAF
    Strong
    Lakenheath
    Air Force
    48th Fighter Wing
    Ready
    FW
    IAMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT