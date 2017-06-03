A Day in the Life of Data

170306-N-HN101-001 - This video is the product of a capstone project by a small team participating in the Senior Leadership Development Program that provides a broad overview of Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC) defensive cyberspace operations mission.
|03.06.2017
|09.12.2020 15:28
|Video Productions
|766859
|170306-N-HN101-001
|DOD_107984996
|00:03:52
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
