    A Day in the Life of Data

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Video by REBECCA SIDERS 

    Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command

    170306-N-HN101-001 - This video is the product of a capstone project by a small team participating in the Senior Leadership Development Program that provides a broad overview of Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC) defensive cyberspace operations mission.

    #NCDOC
    #defensivecyberops

