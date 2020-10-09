Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quality Assurance reps keep generators running (broll)

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers quality assurance reps inspect generators installed to keep critical infrastructure facilities up and running after Hurricane Laura struck Southwest Louisiana. USACE installed the generators at FEMA's request.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.12.2020 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766854
    VIRIN: 200910-A-VX653-063
    Filename: DOD_107984859
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quality Assurance reps keep generators running (broll), by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    Louisiana
    recovery
    USACE
    FEMA
    generators
    disaster
    laura
    temporary power

