Soldiers with the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion assist wildland firefighters by wood chipping wildfire fuel around homes and residences, such as branches and foliage, at the August Complex wildland fire Sept. 11, 2020, in Lake Pillsbury, California. Soldiers with the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion are deployed to Northern California, at the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, in support of Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations where they work side-by-side with professional wildland firefighters. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2020 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766853
|VIRIN:
|200911-A-JW296-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107984853
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 14th BEB conducts chipping operations at August Complex wildfire, by SPC Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
