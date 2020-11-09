Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th BEB conducts chipping operations at August Complex wildfire

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Ybarra 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    Soldiers with the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion assist wildland firefighters by wood chipping wildfire fuel around homes and residences, such as branches and foliage, at the August Complex wildland fire Sept. 11, 2020, in Lake Pillsbury, California. Soldiers with the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion are deployed to Northern California, at the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, in support of Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations where they work side-by-side with professional wildland firefighters. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.12.2020 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
