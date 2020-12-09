302 AW 2020 Spark Tank Submission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766852" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members from the 302nd Maintenance Squadron request a stand to elevate and mount a section of a C-130H wing for fuel cell specialist training purposes. The wing segment affords the maintainers the opportunity to conduct training to solve uncommon or infrequent problems on a real C-130H wing segment, becoming more efficient specialists without taking operational aircraft out of the flying schedule. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Justin Norton)