    302 AW 2020 Spark Tank Submission

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members from the 302nd Maintenance Squadron request a stand to elevate and mount a section of a C-130H wing for fuel cell specialist training purposes. The wing segment affords the maintainers the opportunity to conduct training to solve uncommon or infrequent problems on a real C-130H wing segment, becoming more efficient specialists without taking operational aircraft out of the flying schedule. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Justin Norton)

