The Rhino Demonstration Team, Part of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, is a single ship (F/A-18 F Super Hornet) team which will be performing at the Naval Air Station Oceana Virtual Air Show Sept. 19, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Va. (U.S. Navy Video by Matthew Callahan and James Shea with additional aerial footage courtesy of Mark Fingar)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2020 10:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766851
|VIRIN:
|200911-N-IN448-005
|Filename:
|DOD_107984749
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rhino Demo Team Sizzle, by Matthew Callahan and James Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
