    Rhino Demo Team Sizzle

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Matthew Callahan and James Shea

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    The Rhino Demonstration Team, Part of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, is a single ship (F/A-18 F Super Hornet) team which will be performing at the Naval Air Station Oceana Virtual Air Show Sept. 19, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Va. (U.S. Navy Video by Matthew Callahan and James Shea with additional aerial footage courtesy of Mark Fingar)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.12.2020 10:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766851
    VIRIN: 200911-N-IN448-005
    Filename: DOD_107984749
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rhino Demo Team Sizzle, by Matthew Callahan and James Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircrew
    VFA106
    Maintainers
    Strike Fighter Squadron 106
    Gladiators
    4K
    Rhino Demo Team
    2020nasoairshow

