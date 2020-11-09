Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARFF Marines honor fallen firefighters with 9/11 memorial stair climb

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, climb stairs during a 9/11 memorial stair climb on MCAS Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 11, 2020. The ARFF Marines honored the fallen firefighters of 9/11 by hiking up 1,980 stairs to replicate the climb made by first responders in the World Trade Center. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.12.2020 00:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    9/11
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Firefighting
    Marines
    ARFF
    Never Forget
    MCAS Camp Pendleton

