ARFF Marines honor fallen firefighters with 9/11 memorial stair climb

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766845" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, climb stairs during a 9/11 memorial stair climb on MCAS Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 11, 2020. The ARFF Marines honored the fallen firefighters of 9/11 by hiking up 1,980 stairs to replicate the climb made by first responders in the World Trade Center. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)