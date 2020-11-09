ARFF Marines honor fallen firefighters with 9/11 memorial stair climb

U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, climb stairs during a 9/11 memorial stair climb on MCAS Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 11, 2020. The ARFF Marines honored the fallen firefighters of 9/11 by hiking up 1,980 stairs to replicate the climb made by first responders in the World Trade Center. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)
