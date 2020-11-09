Arizona National Guard service members direct visitor check-in at a local COVID-19 testing site Sept. 11, 2020, at Fort Tuthill in Flagstaff, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard is continuing to support COVID-19 testing statewide.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 21:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766843
|VIRIN:
|200911-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_107984454
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona Guardsmen continue to facilitate COVID-19 testing throughout Arizona, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
