    USS Somerset United Flight 93 Ceremony, Part 2

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 11, 2020) – USS Somerset (LPD 25) crew honored their namesake with a ceremony for the fallen heroes from United Airlines Flight 93 who sacrificed their lives 19 years ago, Sept. 11. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner/ Released)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 20:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766840
    VIRIN: 200911-N-OA516-1002
    Filename: DOD_107984422
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Somerset United Flight 93 Ceremony, Part 2, by PO3 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAN DIEGO
    911
    911 CEREMONY
    US NAVY
    SOMERSET COUNTY
    USS SOMERSET
    SEPTMEBER 11

