September 11 Memorial

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766836" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Member gather at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, September 11, 2020 in order to remember the events of 9/11. Participants started the day with a 3 mile ruck and ended with a ceremony with speakers talking about their perspectives on that fateful day.