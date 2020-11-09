Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    September 11 Memorial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Member gather at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, September 11, 2020 in order to remember the events of 9/11. Participants started the day with a 3 mile ruck and ended with a ceremony with speakers talking about their perspectives on that fateful day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 19:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 766836
    VIRIN: 200911-F-PM546-002
    Filename: DOD_107984408
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, September 11 Memorial, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Global Strike Command
    9/11
    Ruck
    September 11
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT