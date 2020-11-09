Member gather at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, September 11, 2020 in order to remember the events of 9/11. Participants started the day with a 3 mile ruck and ended with a ceremony with speakers talking about their perspectives on that fateful day.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 19:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|766836
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-PM546-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107984408
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, September 11 Memorial, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
