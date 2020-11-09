Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines support firefighting efforts in Southern California

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169 and HMLA-267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, as well as US. Navy and U.S. Army aircrews, supported firefighting efforts against the Valley Fire in East San Diego County, California, Sept. 7-9, 2020. The fire has burned nearly 18,000 acres and resources from the local area have been focused on containing the spread of the fire. The Marines began providing air support Sept. 7 with UH-1Y Venom helicopters after California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection requested military assistance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 19:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766834
    VIRIN: 200911-M-HU496-720
    Filename: DOD_107984383
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines support firefighting efforts in Southern California, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    HMLA169
    firefighting
    Marines
    firefighters
    MAG39
    HMLA267
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    3rdMAW
    Valley Fires

