Soldiers from the 388th Movement Control Team participate in Humvee Egress Assistance Training here at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020.
CG 1 Arionn Robertson
CG 2 Adeline Prince
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 21:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766832
|VIRIN:
|200911-A-BK498-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107984369
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 388th MCT conducts HEAT training, by SPC Vincent Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT