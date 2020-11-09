Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    388th MCT conducts HEAT training

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Spc. Vincent Wilson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 388th Movement Control Team participate in Humvee Egress Assistance Training here at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020.
    CG 1 Arionn Robertson
    CG 2 Adeline Prince

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 21:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766832
    VIRIN: 200911-A-BK498-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107984369
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 388th MCT conducts HEAT training, by SPC Vincent Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    #safety
    HEAT
    #388th
    Training
    #388th MCT

