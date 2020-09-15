Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Is My Squad

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. Laura Martin 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from within the 8th Theater Sustainment Brigade, explain TIMS (This is my squad) and what it means to them, and how it affects their life and career in the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.22.2020 21:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 766829
    VIRIN: 200915-A-HZ238-634
    Filename: DOD_107984783
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Is My Squad, by SGT Laura Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th TSC
    USARPAC
    130th Engineer Brigade
    Soldiers
    Army
    8th MP Brigade
    8th STB
    USAG Hawaii
    Indo-Pacom
    TIMS
    Csm Maurice Chaplin

