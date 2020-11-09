200911-N-OA516-1001

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 11, 2020) – USS Somerset (LPD 25) crew honored their namesake with a ceremony for the fallen heroes from United Airlines Flight 93 who sacrificed their lives 19 years ago, Sept. 11. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 18:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
