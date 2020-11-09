Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200911-N-OA516-1001

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 11, 2020) – USS Somerset (LPD 25) crew honored their namesake with a ceremony for the fallen heroes from United Airlines Flight 93 who sacrificed their lives 19 years ago, Sept. 11. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner/ Released)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 18:29
    SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
