"My Race, My Story"

The United States Air Force has initiated a service-wide Dialogue on Race and #SMC is continuing that conversation by highlighting the personal stories of our #spaceprofessionals.
Check out Lt Col Gregory Smith's experience with #racism below and be on the lookout for more highlights weekly! #SpaceStartsHere
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
