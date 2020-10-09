"My Race, My Story"

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Krista Knaus 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    The United States Air Force has initiated a service-wide Dialogue on Race and #SMC is continuing that conversation by highlighting the personal stories of our #spaceprofessionals.

    Check out Lt Col Gregory Smith's experience with #racism below and be on the lookout for more highlights weekly! #SpaceStartsHere

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.12.2020 00:57
    Category: Series
    USSF
    US SPACE FORCE

