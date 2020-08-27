An interview of AFSOC General Slife curtailing his personal interests and tidbits of advice and mentorship to the SOF community.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 18:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|766826
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-UQ502-192
|Filename:
|DOD_107984275
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Get to Know Your General with General Slife, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT