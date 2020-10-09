A video feature on the 114th Fighter Wing Wheel and Tire shop. U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. David Glover, the 114th Fighter Wing Wheel and Tire Superintendent, talked about the vital role Wheel and Tire plays in order to complete the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 18:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|766825
|VIRIN:
|200910-Z-QG092-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107984270
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mission Essential: Wheel and Tire shop, by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
