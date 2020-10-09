Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Essential: Wheel and Tire shop

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video feature on the 114th Fighter Wing Wheel and Tire shop. U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. David Glover, the 114th Fighter Wing Wheel and Tire Superintendent, talked about the vital role Wheel and Tire plays in order to complete the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 18:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766825
    VIRIN: 200910-Z-QG092-2001
    Filename: DOD_107984270
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Essential: Wheel and Tire shop, by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

