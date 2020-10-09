Turner relinquishes command of Combat Center to Jurney

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., the off-going commanding general and Maj. Gen. William M. Jurney, the in-coming commanding general, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFTC), Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, Calif., partake in the change of command ceremony at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Parade Field here, Sept. 10, 2020. U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr. relinquished command to Maj. Gen. William M. Jurney during the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)