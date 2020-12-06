Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    107th Engineers Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) at Porcupine Mountains

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ONTONAGON, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Oposnow 

    Michigan National Guard

    107th Engineers Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) at Porcupine Mountains B-roll

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766821
    VIRIN: 200612-A-RF868-637
    Filename: DOD_107984265
    Length: 00:09:07
    Location: ONTONAGON, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 107th Engineers Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) at Porcupine Mountains, by SSG Nicholas Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    construction
    Michigan National Guard
    Upper Peninsula
    107th Engineers
    Porcupine Mountains
    engineering (vertical)
    engineering (horizontal)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT