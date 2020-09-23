Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Warrior card

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2020

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    III Marine Expeditionary Force introduces the Warrior Card on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan Sep. 22, 2020. Marines and sailors across III MEF will receive these cards as a reminder of the history and warrior spirit of III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.22.2020 21:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766819
    VIRIN: 200922-M-UA901-1001
    Filename: DOD_107984693
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Okinawa
    III MEF
    Warrior card

