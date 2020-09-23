III MEF Warrior card

III Marine Expeditionary Force introduces the Warrior Card on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan Sep. 22, 2020. Marines and sailors across III MEF will receive these cards as a reminder of the history and warrior spirit of III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)
