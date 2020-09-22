Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW5(R) TL Williams induction to the United States Army Military Police Hall of Fame

    FORT LENOARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Wong 

    U.S. Army Military Police School

    CW5(R) TL Williams induction to the U.S. Army Military Police Hall of Fame. Due to COVID restriction, this ceremony was conducted in a virtual setting

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.22.2020 17:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 766815
    VIRIN: 200922-A-XA344-425
    Filename: DOD_107984559
    Length: 00:12:37
    Location: FORT LENOARD WOOD, MO, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW5(R) TL Williams induction to the United States Army Military Police Hall of Fame, by SFC Alan Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

