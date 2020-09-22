CW5(R) TL Williams induction to the U.S. Army Military Police Hall of Fame. Due to COVID restriction, this ceremony was conducted in a virtual setting
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2020 17:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|766815
|VIRIN:
|200922-A-XA344-425
|Filename:
|DOD_107984559
|Length:
|00:12:37
|Location:
|FORT LENOARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CW5(R) TL Williams induction to the United States Army Military Police Hall of Fame, by SFC Alan Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT