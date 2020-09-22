Suicide Prevention Month
As Marines, sometimes the biggest battles we face are not in combat. We have an obligation to take care of Marines - both those in uniform and those no longer serving. Take time this month to reach out to them.
Suicide Prevention Hotline:
1-800-273-8255
(U.S Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal and Lance Cpl. Christopher Mcmurry)
