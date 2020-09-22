Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Suicide Prevention Month

    As Marines, sometimes the biggest battles we face are not in combat. We have an obligation to take care of Marines - both those in uniform and those no longer serving. Take time this month to reach out to them.

    Suicide Prevention Hotline:
    1-800-273-8255

    (U.S Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal and Lance Cpl. Christopher Mcmurry)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.22.2020 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766814
    VIRIN: 200922-M-JY586-1001
    Filename: DOD_107984530
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month, by Cpl Yamil Casarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

