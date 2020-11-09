Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA family shows appreciation by caring

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    We Care Day is part of the Airman Comprehensive Fitness program that focuses on suicide awareness to assure wellness through prevention, education, and intervention.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 17:43
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 766812
    VIRIN: 200911-F-GY993-287
    Filename: DOD_107984203
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA family shows appreciation by caring, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United States Air Force
    USAF
    togetherness
    suicide awareness
    JBSA-Lackland
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    Gateway to the Air Force
    We Care Day

