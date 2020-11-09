We Care Day is part of the Airman Comprehensive Fitness program that focuses on suicide awareness to assure wellness through prevention, education, and intervention.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 17:43
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|766812
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-GY993-287
|Filename:
|DOD_107984203
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBSA family shows appreciation by caring, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT