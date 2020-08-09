Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMC Remembers 19th Anniversary of September 11 (3 of 3 Series)

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) personnel provide a personal account of September 11, 2001. They discuss how it made them feel, how the world changed, and what their take away have been after all these years. Video contains the names of victims in the Pentagon.

    Full TRT: 02:40
    Story only TRT: 02:25
    This version does not contain lower thirds.

    INTERVIEW:
    CMSgt Justin Stoltzfus
    Superintendent, 61st ABG


    Contains File footage

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 17:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 766810
    VIRIN: 200908-X-GT718-1003
    Filename: DOD_107984199
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    first responders
    9/11
    air force
    never forget
    September 11
    space force

