Mental Health Minute Intro

Yolanda Gunzel, 932nd Airlift Wing director of psychological health speaks about her job as the DPH at at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 20, 2020. Gunzel can offer therapy, consultations, and other programs to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)