    Mental Health Minute Intro

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Yolanda Gunzel, 932nd Airlift Wing director of psychological health speaks about her job as the DPH at at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 20, 2020. Gunzel can offer therapy, consultations, and other programs to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2020
    Date Posted: 09.22.2020 16:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 766810
    VIRIN: 092020-F-MV819-1001
    Filename: DOD_107984455
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    This work, Mental Health Minute Intro, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health
    Teamwork
    Citizen Airmen
    932nd Airlift Wing
    932ndAW
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    Reserve Reform

