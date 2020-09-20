Yolanda Gunzel, 932nd Airlift Wing director of psychological health speaks about her job as the DPH at at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 20, 2020. Gunzel can offer therapy, consultations, and other programs to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2020 16:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|766810
|VIRIN:
|092020-F-MV819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107984455
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mental Health Minute Intro, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS
