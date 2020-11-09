Davis-Monthan remembers the lives lost on 9/11.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 17:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766809
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-NP794-966
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107984197
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan 9/11 Quick Clip, by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT