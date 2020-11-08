Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    631st Chemical Company Annual Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Molly O'Neill 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 631st Chemical Company conduct their annual training at Missoula, Montana, Aug. 11. This training keeps them refreshed on skills necessary to their unique career. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Molly O'Neill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 17:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766803
    VIRIN: 200821-Z-A3532-001
    Filename: DOD_107984183
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: MISSOULA, MT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 631st Chemical Company Annual Training, by SSG Molly O'Neill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    MTNG
    HAZMAT
    CBRN
    Chemical Company
    DRSKO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT