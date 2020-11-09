Remembrance of 9/11

On this day 19 years ago, America was attacked on our own soil. The intent was to send us into chaos, instead, we united as a nation. The 4th Fighter Wing F-15E Strike Eagles were called to action and provided coastal protection for homeland defense.
We remember and we will never forget.
Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
Date Posted:
|09.11.2020 16:58
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
