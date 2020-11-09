Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembrance of 9/11

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    On this day 19 years ago, America was attacked on our own soil. The intent was to send us into chaos, instead, we united as a nation. The 4th Fighter Wing F-15E Strike Eagles were called to action and provided coastal protection for homeland defense.

    We remember and we will never forget.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembrance of 9/11, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

